Best Flooring Company: R & B Carpets & Flooring

R & B Carpets & Flooring, 6214 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-681-1886, randbcarpets.com
HOMETOWN FAVORITES
Carpetland USA Flooring Center, 1155 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant
Phil’s Carpet Installation, 262-994-0413
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We pride ourselves on our customer service, stand by our work and products, we are always willing to go the extra mile to make sure our customers are satisfied and happy. We have in-house installers instead of subcontractors. We are conveniently located on the north side of Racine on Douglas Avenue. We also offer free in-home measures and advice to those that wish to do their own flooring.
How long have you been doing this?
Thirty-two years.