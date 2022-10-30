 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Flooring Company: R & B Carpets & Flooring

R & B Carpets & Flooring, 6214 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-681-1886, randbcarpets.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Carpetland USA Flooring Center, 1155 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant

Phil’s Carpet Installation, 262-994-0413

 

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We pride ourselves on our customer service, stand by our work and products, we are always willing to go the extra mile to make sure our customers are satisfied and happy. We have in-house installers instead of subcontractors. We are conveniently located on the north side of Racine on Douglas Avenue. We also offer free in-home measures and advice to those that wish to do their own flooring.

How long have you been doing this?

Thirty-two years. 

