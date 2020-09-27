Best Fitness Center: Razor Sharp Fitness

First place: Razor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-321-0200, razorsharpfit.com
Second place: Burn Boot Camp, 6500 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Third place: Planet Fitness (Regency Mall), 5748 Durand Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
For 17 years, Razor Sharp has been meeting the needs of its members with a knowledgeable and educated staff, variety of studio classes and programs, and clean and well-equipped facilities.
While this year has had its challenges, we remain steadfast in our ability to enhance the lives in our community.
Members and staff are supportive of each other’s health and fitness goals. It’s a friendly, welcoming and safe environment. Everyone feels comfortable, no matter the age or level of fitness.
Something that has made us uniquely different over the past year has been our introduction of our Fitness Consultation. All of our members have different goals and reasons why they join Razor Sharp Fitness, and our focus is to meet them where they are and set them on the best track for success.
This Fitness Consultation Program is designed to set the member’s fitness journey on the correct path and integrate them into any opportunities that are available to them, including studio classes, nutrition, personal training, program development, team training and small group training. We also utilize technology which analyzes an individual's body composition for accurate and precise data about their progress and to reach their goals.
