Best Fitness Center: Razor Sharp Fitness

First place: Razor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-321-0200, razorsharpfit.com

Second place: Burn Boot Camp, 6500 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Third place: Planet Fitness (Regency Mall), 5748 Durand Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

For 17 years, Razor Sharp has been meeting the needs of its members with a knowledgeable and educated staff, variety of studio classes and programs, and clean and well-equipped facilities.

While this year has had its challenges, we remain steadfast in our ability to enhance the lives in our community.

Members and staff are supportive of each other’s health and fitness goals. It’s a friendly, welcoming and safe environment. Everyone feels comfortable, no matter the age or level of fitness.