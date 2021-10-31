Best Fitness Center: Burn Boot Camp Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burn Boot Camp, 6500 Washington Ave., Mount PleasantHometown FavoritesRazor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount PleasantRacine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT: 2021 Best of Racine county winners 1 hr ago