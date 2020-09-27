Best Fish Fry: Joey's West

First place: Joey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Franksville, 262-456-0105

Second place: Joey's Yardarm, 920 Erie St., Racine

Third place: Dunk's Public House, 3207 Washington Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Undoubtedly it is our customers and employees that make us stand out.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, our loyal customers provided more carryout business and pie orders than we had ever seen. Our wonderful waitstaff is committed to providing a fun friendly environment and exceptional service, while developing real relationships with our customers.

The kitchen staff is fast, efficient and provides our "from scratch" home cooking that is hard to find anywhere else.

We believe it is more than just a business, we are your "Joey's West Family."

