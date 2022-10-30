Best Fish Fry: Joey’s Yardarm

Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., Racine, 262-633-8270, joeysyardarm.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road, Franksville

Buca's Bar & Grill, 4234 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our recipes for our fish fry are unique to our restaurants. Our portions are generous and fairly priced and most menu items are made in-house.

How long have you been doing this?

We’ve been at Joey's Yardarm for three-and-a-half years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our employees are very determined to make sure customers have the best experience when they are dining with us.

Our servers take care of our customers like family with smiling faces.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

We started over 30 years ago at a neighborhood bar, Joey's on Taylor. Through the years, purchased and ran a total of four taverns. Joey's family ran many different food establishments while he was growing up and felt the pull to be back in the restaurant business. So, seven years ago we opened up Joey's West in Franksville. A menu was planned that focused on freshly made upscale bar food with healthy options available.