 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Fine Dining: Sebastian's

  • 0
Sebastian’s Fine Food & Spirits (copy)

Cory Sebastian, co-owner of Sebastian’s Fine Food & Spirits, 6025 Douglas Ave., stands by the bar at the restaurant on Sep. 9, 2014.

 Journal Times file photo

Sebastian's, 6025 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-681-5465, sebastiansracine.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., Racine

Corner House on the Lake, 207 Gas Light Circle, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News