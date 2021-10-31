Best Financial Planning Office: Educators Credit Union

Hometown Favorites

Since 1937, Educators Credit Union has been dedicated to helping people make informed financial decisions through educating and advising. At Educators, our culture is based on “People Helping People,” and we consistently go above and beyond to ensure members experience better rates, lower fees and exceptional rewards. We offer first-class convenience with 24 branch locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin, a nationwide network of 60,000 fee-free ATMs, 5,000 CO-OP Shared Branches across the U.S. and a collection of digital services. Whether members interact with us over the phone, on the computer or in person, we are passionate about providing sincere, personal service. Learn more at ecu.com.