Best Financial Planner Advisor: Rob Jacobsen

Rob Jacobsen, Baird, 1 Main St., Suite 300, Racine, 262-631-5000, bairdoffices.com/racine_wi

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

I am surrounded by the best team with Baird to provide a great client experience with the best investment and planning resources.

How long have you be doing this?

Over three decades of helping clients in the Racine community.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

I have a strong partner with Baird who provides top tier resources and research to create positive client outcomes.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.