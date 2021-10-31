 Skip to main content
Best Financial Planner Advisor: Rob Jacobsen
Robert Jacobsen

Jacobsen

Rob Jacobsen, Baird, 1 Main St., Suite 300, Racine, 262-631-5000, bairdoffices.com/racine_wi

Hometown Favorites

Jon Antonneau, David Insurance, 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant

Timothy Demuth, Lighthouse Wealth Partners, 4000 Spring St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

I am surrounded by the best team with Baird to provide a great client experience with the best investment and planning resources.

How long have you be doing this?

Over three decades of helping clients in the Racine community.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

I have a strong partner with Baird who provides top tier resources and research to create positive client outcomes.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I chose the financial planning career to share my knowledge and help others. To be successful, I found that clients come first and integrity is irreplaceable.

What's next?

Continue helping clients address every next phase of their lives including estate planning, tax planning, investment planning, charitable gifting and retirement planning.

