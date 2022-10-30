Best Family Fun: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

One of the main reasons the founders of the Franksville Craft Beer Garden started the FCBG was to create a community gathering space for families to gather on a regular basis and spend time with other families from the community. Co-owners Molly and Ken Michel grew up playing in Franksville Memorial Park (formerly the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park) as kids with their families and wanted to bring the atmosphere of their childhood back to the park.

“Unfortunately, before we opened, there weren’t a lot of families using the park. We wanted to change that,” said co-owner Ken Michel. “Our memories are of weekends spent with family that were our friends and friends that were like family, all mixed together.”

The FCBG strives to be that space for others. At any given moment, you’ll find multi-generational families with grandpa and grandma laughing right alongside the latest newborn addition at the tables.

“We cultivate that family-friendly atmosphere because we want a space where everyone feels at home, where you can socialize while your kids play and make new memories as a family too,” added Michel.