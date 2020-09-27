 Skip to main content
Best Eye Care: Vision Clinic / Dr. Savin & Associates
Best Eye Care: Vision Clinic / Dr. Savin & Associates

Vision Clinic / Dr. Savin & Associates

Vision Clinic/Dr. Savin & Associates took the honor of Best Eye Care by Journal Times' readers.

First place: Vision Clinic/Dr. Savin & Associates, 1421 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-637-7494, savinvisionclinic.com

Second place: Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha, 3805 Spring St., Suite 140, Racine

Third place: Wisconsin Vision, 3905 Douglas Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our eye care staff strives to exceed patients' expectations.

We see multiple generations of families and have nurtured these long-term relationships and have developed many true friendships.

We have created a professional as well as a fun environment for our patients and staff.

