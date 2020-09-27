Best Eye Care: Vision Clinic / Dr. Savin & Associates

First place: Vision Clinic/Dr. Savin & Associates, 1421 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-637-7494, savinvisionclinic.com
Second place: Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha, 3805 Spring St., Suite 140, Racine
Third place: Wisconsin Vision, 3905 Douglas Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our eye care staff strives to exceed patients' expectations.
We see multiple generations of families and have nurtured these long-term relationships and have developed many true friendships.
We have created a professional as well as a fun environment for our patients and staff.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!