Best Eye Care: Vision Clinic-Dr Savin & Associates

Vision Clinic — Dr Savin & Associates, 1421 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-637-7494, savinvisionclinic.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our doctors and staff have committed themselves fully to this eye care practice. We seek out staff members who would be considered "people persons"...compassionate, engaging, empathetic, talented individuals.

I believe our patients recognize these qualities and admire our commitment to caring for their eye care needs. We continually challenge ourselves. We have had the pleasure of caring for multiple generations of families over the years. These are relationships and friendships that we truly cherish. In providing comprehensive eyecare, we continually strive to exceed our patient's expectations.

How long have you been doing this?

I have been practicing for 45 years...it feels like only 20!

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

There are many aspects to our eye care practice. This requires a broad mix of talent and commitment from our staff. Everyone here is a key component to allowing us to succeed. We are blessed with an amazing staff that shares not only clinic and care responsibilities, but also wonderful friendships.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I am someone who idolized his father from early childhood. My one desire was to work alongside my dad. So, I of course followed my dad into his eye care practice and spent many happy years working alongside him. I joke that if he had been a rodeo clown, I would have also ended up a rodeo clown! Reflecting on my career in eye care, I can honestly say I have never felt it to be "work." I have been very blessed to be doing something that I truly enjoy and find great satisfaction in.

What's next?

Continuing to bring on board and working with the next generation of doctors and incorporating the newest innovations in eye care technology keeps us all very busy. It's always exciting!