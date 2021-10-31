Best Eye Care: Vision Clinic — Dr. Savin & Associates

Vision Clinic — Dr. Savin & Associates, 1421 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-637-7494, savinvisionclinic.com
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
There is an energy within our practice that manifests as a committed family of eye care providers caring for other families in our community. Besides the atmosphere of professionalism within Vision Clinic, an atmosphere of humor and fun is also present. If you love what you do, it shows.
How long have you be doing this?
Forty-four years in practice.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Family...that means not only our individual spouses and children, but our wonderful family of Vision Clinic staff members. It is just that...a family.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Growing up, I worshipped my dad and desperately wanted to work alongside him. If he had been a rodeo clown, that would have been my path. Lucky for me he was an eye doctor.
What's next?
Our doctors on staff continue to pursue new areas of eye care, new technologies and new treatments. In addition, our optical boutique continues to excite the entire staff and we all give our opinions as to which frame lines and which new lens designs we should make available to our patients.