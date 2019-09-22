First Place: Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha, 3805B Spring St., Suite 140, Racine; and 9916 75th St., Kenosha
Second place: Vision Clinic, Dr. Savin and Associates, 1421 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Wisconsin Vision, 3905 Douglas Ave., Racine; 6035 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant
Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha, founded in 1983 by Dr. Kanwar Singh, provides not only glasses and contact lenses for patients to see more clearer, but also provides the most current and latest surgeries and treatment for eye complications caused by cataracts, corneal conditions, glaucoma and other issues. They also provide Lasik.
“Our focus is mainly on the health of the eyes,” Molly Cross, manager of the Eye Center of Racine & Kenosha, said.
Cross said that patient care is one of the main priorities that Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha staff prides themselves on. “We strive on patient satisfaction,” Cross said. “Our physicians are really good people, and they offer the latest, great procedures and techniques out there.”
Because the Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha have been open for more more than 35 years, Cross said that they have often have generations of patients from the same family come into the offices. “A lot of families come there, from grandma down to the grandkids,” Cross said with a chuckle. “Families tend to stay, which is really nice.”
