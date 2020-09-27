Best Exterminator: Critter Gitters, Inc.

First place: Critter Gitters Inc., 2816 5 ½ Mile Road, Caledonia, 262-498-1033
Second place: Batzner Pest Control, Racine
Third place: Orkin, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We have been family and locally owned for 39 years.
We pride ourselves in having our technicians treating other people's homes as if they were their own homes, and talking with our customers and educating them about the processes we are performing in their homes.
Whether treating for general insects, mice or getting rid of a hornet's nest, our technicians keep the client informed.
