Best Exterminator: Critter Gitters, Inc.

Critter Gitters Inc., PO Box 044711, Racine, 262-639-2838, critter-gitters.com

Hometown Favorites

Batzner Pest Control, 16948 W. Victor Road, New Berlin

Pest Control Solutions NOW.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We treat all our customers with respect and our technicians treat all people's homes as if they were their own.

How long have you be doing this?

Forty years

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We could not succeed without our employees. They are the most important asset in our company. We treat our employees like they are one of the family.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.