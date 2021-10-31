Best Exterminator: Critter Gitters, Inc.

Critter Gitters Inc., PO Box 044711, Racine, 262-639-2838, critter-gitters.com
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We treat all our customers with respect and our technicians treat all people's homes as if they were their own.
How long have you be doing this?
Forty years
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We could not succeed without our employees. They are the most important asset in our company. We treat our employees like they are one of the family.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Wally started in pest control in 1976 with the idea of helping people with their pest problems and giving them an option to not have to sign a contract to have pest control service.