Best Exterminator: Critter Gitters Inc.

Critter Gitters Inc., PO Box 044711, Racine, 262-639-2838, critter-gitters.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Rose Pest Solutions, 2711 Douglas Ave., Racine

Batzner Pest Control, 16948 W. Victor Road, New Berlin

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our employees and our customers. Our employees are polite and treat all customers' homes like they are their own and do the best possible job for each customer.

How long have you been doing this?

Forty-one years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our employees as our employees are all like family and help our business to grow. Of course, all our customers; with no customers we would have no business.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Wally wanted to help people out to get rid of their pest problems as his mother didn't like insects, so he started with her home and then expanded into his own business. We found success in hard work and giving the customers a good value for their money.

What's next?

To continue and hopefully find some more employees that want to work with us.