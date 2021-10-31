Best Event: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Since opening in 2018, the Franksville Craft Beer Garden has worked to become one of Racine County’s favorite gathering places. The FCBG has not only become a favorite gathering place but has also grown to become the heartbeat of the community. The FCBG does everything from hosting a weekly live music series to organizing one of the largest food truck festivals in Wisconsin. This is all done while remaining true to the original mission of “Family-Fun-Community.”

“We are beyond grateful that the community puts their trust in the FCBG to provide a place for them to spend time with family and friends,” said co-owner Molly Michel. The community knows there’s always something fun happening at the FCBG, and it will be held to the same quality standard no matter the size of the event.