Best Event: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Since opening in 2018, the Franksville Craft Beer Garden has worked to become one of Racine County’s favorite gathering places. The FCBG has not only become a favorite gathering place but has also grown to become the heartbeat of the community. The FCBG does everything from hosting a weekly live music series to organizing one of the largest food truck festivals in Wisconsin. This is all done while remaining true to the original mission of “Family-Fun-Community.”
“We are beyond grateful that the community puts their trust in the FCBG to provide a place for them to spend time with family and friends,” said co-owner Molly Michel. The community knows there’s always something fun happening at the FCBG, and it will be held to the same quality standard no matter the size of the event.
“We’ve been able to grow organically and follow our initial vision thanks to the community's trust,” added co-owner Ken Michel.
The FCBG is also helping to draw people to Racine County on a regular basis. On any given weekend, in addition to Racine County residents, people from Kenosha, Waukesha, Milwaukee and Illinois can be found at the beer garden showing it's truly the area’s gathering place.
How long have you be doing this?
Since 2018.