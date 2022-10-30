Best Event: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Party on the Pavement, Downtown Racine

4th Fest Parade and Fireworks, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Since opening in 2018, the Franksville Craft Beer Garden has worked to become one of Racine County’s favorite gathering places. The FCBG has not only become a favorite gathering place, but has also grown to become the heartbeat of the community, confirmed by winning Racine County’s “Best Event” in 2021. The FCBG does everything from hosting a weekly live music series to organizing one of the largest food truck festivals in Wisconsin. This is all done while remaining true to the original mission of “Family-Fun-Community.”

“Every weekend the community puts their trust in the FCBG to provide them with a place to gather, socialize and enjoy their community...and we don’t take that lightly,” said co-owner Molly Michel. The community knows there’s always something fun happening at the FCBG and it will be held to the same quality standard no matter the size of the event.

“The support of the community, food vendors, local suppliers/vendors, musicians, local municipalities, Racine County Parks and others help to make our success possible,” added Michel.