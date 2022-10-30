Best Electrical Contractor: Building Waters Inc.

Building Waters Inc., 2101 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-277-4255, buildingwaters.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Building Waters started as a plumbing company and now offers HVAC, electrical and remodeling services.

Early on I knew customer service and employee training were important. Our mission statement, which is posted throughout the company, reads, "Building Waters is a service-oriented plumbing, HVAC, electrical and remodeling company with highly skilled professionals committed to offering problem resolution in a timely fashion at a fair price, with integrity and honesty to deliver a positive, gratifying experience to our customers."

We push our employees to live that mission statement. We also set up continuing education classes for employees to grow in their knowledge of their individual trades.

At the present, we are pursuing becoming our own university to train our employees to not only be knowledgeable in their own trades, but to perform work with the standards of customer service that we insist on to be employed here.

We know that labor in all trades is expensive and we try to show our compassion and empathy by becoming the most efficient and accommodating as possible to make professional services affordable.

How long have you been doing this?

Twelve years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our staff members are the key to our success. They have been vetted and groomed for our customers.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I was a plumber and was not happy, so I started my own business. I went into survival mode and did anything and everything to survive and be successful.

What's next?

Working on an educational place for training tradesmen. Also, possibly franchising in other communities.