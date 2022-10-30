 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Dry Cleaning: Martinizing Dry Cleaning

Martinizing Dry Cleaning

Owner Rahil Shah waits for customers at Martinizing Dry Cleaner, 4604 Washington Ave., in Racine.

Martinizing Dry Cleaning, 2801 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-554-8113; 301 Main St., Racine, 262-632-2585; 4606 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-632-2699; martinizing.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Greentree Cleaners, 5131 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

Express Cleaners, 5500 Washington Ave., Racine

 

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We believe in "Customer Care" and we live by that because all of our customers are treated to first-class customer service as well as the highest quality cleaning services anyone can offer.

People are also reading…

We are a full-service dry cleaner serving Racine County for years. We take great care in handling all of dry cleaning needs in the quickest manner. We can manage everything from standard dry cleaning and laundry, to tailoring wedding gowns, households, leather, suede, rugs and more.

For years, we have used environmentally conscience solvents in our state-of-the-art dry cleaning machines. Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of our solvent is reclaimed through a distillation process which keeps the solvent pure and reduces waste.

