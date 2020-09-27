Best Doughnut and Kringle: O&H Danish Bakery

First place: O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-631-5399, ohdanishbakery.com
Best Doughnut
Second place: Bendtsen's Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Dunkin' Donuts, 6026 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Best Kringle
Second place: Bendsten's Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Larsen's Bakery Inc., 3311 Washington Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Now in our 71st year, O&H Danish Bakery continues to follow the traditions that have been past down through four generations of family baking.
Our commitment to great quality and customer service is something that we take pride in everyday and we continuously work to get better at our craft of artisan baking.
Our hope is that we provide a little bit of happiness in every bite of our bakery and help represent the great community of Racine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!