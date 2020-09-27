 Skip to main content
Best Doughnut and Kringle: O&H Danish Bakery
Best Doughnut and Kringle: O&H Danish Bakery

O&H store

Journal Times' readers voted O&H Danish Bakery as the Best Kringle and Best Doughnuts in the Best of Racine County 2020 contest.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

First place: O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-631-5399, ohdanishbakery.com

Best Doughnut

Second place: Bendtsen's Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine

Third place: Dunkin' Donuts, 6026 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Best Kringle

Second place: Bendsten's Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine

Third place: Larsen's Bakery Inc., 3311 Washington Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Now in our 71st year, O&H Danish Bakery continues to follow the traditions that have been past down through four generations of family baking.

Our commitment to great quality and customer service is something that we take pride in everyday and we continuously work to get better at our craft of artisan baking.

Our hope is that we provide a little bit of happiness in every bite of our bakery and help represent the great community of Racine.

