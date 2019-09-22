First place: Dr. Paul Durbin, Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group, 3807 Spring St., Racine
Second place: Dr. Robert Gullberg, Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group, 3803 Spring St., Racine
Third place: Dr. Carlynn Cravier, Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group, 4328 Old Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant
*****
Back in 1989, the late Ron Durbin and his wife, Mary Ellen, co-founded DAYBREAK of Lisle Transitional Housing for homeless families. This organization in DuPage County, Ill., provides housing and mentorship of homeless families to get them back on their feet and become self-sufficient.
“My dad used to tell me many times when he saw people in need, ‘Paul, what are you going to do about it?,” Dr. Paul Durbin said. “His point was to challenge me and others to help those in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. This is also a key mission of Ascension Healthcare, which is why I love working here.”
Durbin started his personal mission in Racine in 1998 and has consistently gone the extra mile for his patients at the Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group in Racine. He has one favorite story of likely saving a woman’s life with his gentle, yet aggressive approach.
“A woman I’ve known for many years came in with severe shortness of breath,” said Durbin, who is a father of eight with his wife, Jennifer.
Previous tests prior to her visit revealed no abnormalities. But through tests Durbin ordered, severe blood clots in her lungs were diagnosed.
“Had we not diagnosed that, she would have gone home and who knows?” he said. “She could have passed away. Her and her husband were giving me hugs and it was very rewarding. This was something that was life and death.”
