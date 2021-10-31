Best DJ: Silver Spoon Entertainment

I’ve always loved music and performing. Although I had my sights set on radio in college, I saw the opportunity to take the show on the road and interact with an audience face-to-face. After finding early success in pubs and clubs, we truly found our niche as wedding specialists. We love working with our couples and helping them make the vision of their perfect day a reality. We certainly draw on our years of experience, but always stay humble and hungry to learn something new at each event we do.