Best DJ: Silver Spoon Entertainment

Silver Spoon Entertainment, 2609 Arlington Ave., Racine, 262-637-7482, silverspoondj.com
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We absolutely love what we do! Exceeding our client’s expectations and helping to create special moments is what Silver Spoon Entertainment is all about. We do not consider ourselves “just a DJ company,” but an entertainment service that works with you every step of the way to plan an unforgettable celebration. There are no “cookie-cutter” performances with SSE. Each event is unique and we always make sure our guests of honor are the stars of the show!
How long have you be doing this?
Twenty-six years. We started DJ’ing all the way back in 1995!
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our operations manager, Lauri Bailey. Lauri manages our office and works tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly. Continuous communication throughout the planning process is key to executing a successful event and Lauri always has all the bases covered — and then some!
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
I’ve always loved music and performing. Although I had my sights set on radio in college, I saw the opportunity to take the show on the road and interact with an audience face-to-face. After finding early success in pubs and clubs, we truly found our niche as wedding specialists. We love working with our couples and helping them make the vision of their perfect day a reality. We certainly draw on our years of experience, but always stay humble and hungry to learn something new at each event we do.
What's next?
I always jokingly say, “I have no exit strategy.” As long as there are special moments to celebrate, Silver Spoon Entertainment will be there to help make it happen!