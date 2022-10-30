Best DJ: Silver Spoon Entertainment

Silver Spoon Entertainment, 262-637-7482, silverspoondj.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Helping to create special moments is what Silver Spoon Entertainment is all about. We always strive to exceed our client’s expectations and make sure they are well taken care of — not just on their special day, but throughout the entire planning process. Each event we do is unique and customized for our guests of honor.

How long have you been doing this?

Twenty-seven years. We started DJ’ing all the way back in 1995.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our operations manager, Lauri Bailey. Bailey manages our office and works closely with our clients from their first inquiry all the way up to their event date. Continuous communication is key and Bailey makes sure everyone’s questions are answered promptly and professionally.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I’ve always loved music and performing and wanted to interact with an audience face-to-face. After finding early success with karaoke in pubs and clubs, we truly found our calling as wedding specialists. We absolutely love working with our couples and helping to make their vision come to life. We partner with them each step of the way and make sure they and their guests have an amazing time on the biggest day of their lives.

What's next?

We’re just as passionate about entertaining today as we were when we first started. As long as there are special moments to celebrate, Silver Spoon Entertainment will be there to help make it happen!