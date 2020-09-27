Best dermatology professional: Kirsten Antonneau

First place: Kirsten Antonneau, Forefront Dermatology, 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 100, Mount Pleasant, 262-619-4191, Forefrontderm.com

Second place: James Lynott, Forefront Dermatology, 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 100, Mount Pleasant

Third place: Dana Griffin, Aurora Health Care, 1151 Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

I have been a practicing dermatology PA here in Racine for 14 years.

The Forefront Dermatology team is committed to serving the needs of the greater Racine community by offering the most comprehensive preventative and acute care dermatology in the area.

Whether it is acne, rashes or skin cancer, our team of specialized medical staff are skilled at diagnosing and treating a wide range of skin conditions.

In addition to our medical dermatology, we offer many cosmetic procedures such as scar correction, injectables and laser treatments to help our patients look and feel like the best versions of themselves.