First place: Dr. Leah Johnson, Racine Dental Group, 1101 S. Airline Road, Mount Pleasant
Second place: Dr. Paul Elcano, Racine Dental Group, 1101 S. Airline Road, Mount Pleasant
Third place: Dr. Jay Oksiuta, Racine Dental Group, 1101 S. Airline Road, Mount Pleasant
For the second year in a row, Journal Times’ readers voted Dr. Leah Johnson from Racine Dental Group as the Best Dentist in Racine County, as part of The Journal Times’ Best of Racine contest.
Johnson said she decided to be a dentist as an undergrad student. She said she completed job shadowing with dentists and said all of them enjoyed their jobs. Since Johnson wanted to work with her hands in the healthcare industry, dentistry seems like a good fit.
Since graduating from Marquette Dental School in 2016, Johnson has been practicing dentistry at Racine Dental Group. “I love coming to work,” she said. “I have a really great team and we have a lot of fun. I think our patients can see that we all enjoy coming to work together.”
Johnson, lives in Racine with her husband, who is a dentist at a different facility. Johnson said the two enjoy Racine and what is has to offer.
Johnson said she enjoys getting to know her patients, putting nervous patients at ease and helping them feel more confident. “It’s very rewarding,” Johnson said.
Racine Dental Group, who is home to all three finalists in the Best Dentist category, offers all aspects of dentistry under one roof, Johnson said. “We like to look at the big picture,” Johnson said. “We restore patients’ oral health and also their confidence.”
Johnson said she and her team are honored to be considered for the second time in a row. “It’s definitely an honor and we are very grateful to our patients,” Johnson said.
