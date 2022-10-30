Best Deli: Lee's Deli

Lee's Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-634-2373, leesdeliracine.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

The Sausage Kitchen, 1706 Rapids Drive, Racine

Danny's Meats & Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road, Caledonia

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We are family owned and operated. We take pride in keeping the long tradition of serving tasty subs and sandwiches for reasonable prices. We do it bigger and better than anyone else.

How long have you been doing this?

Lee's Deli has been around since 1971 and has been family owned and operated since 1986.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We could not succeed without our loyal customers who have stayed by our side through thick and thin. We also could not succeed without our loyal team of employees.

What's next?

An updated website with a point of sale system and a second sub line which will be integrated with an e-commerce online ordering app and delivery service. This will streamline efficiency, quality and overall customer service.