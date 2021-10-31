Best Deli: Lee's Deli

Lee's Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-634-2373, leesdeliracine.com

Hometown Favorites

Danny's Meats & Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road, Racine

Brossman's Meat Market & Catering, 6900 Highway 31, Caledonia

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Long tradition of serving big, tasty and reasonably priced subs along with a great selection of homemade salads and desserts.

How long have you be doing this?

Lee's is celebrating 50 years of serving Racine County!

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

The loyal Racine customers who continue to come back for great subs and specialty prepared items unlike any national franchise.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Lee's is a pioneer in the Wisconsin Sub sandwich industry dating back to 1971 when founded by Leroy Neu. Our unique sub sandwiches feature various combinations of tasty meats, cheeses, dressings and vegetables. In addition, Lee's features an abundance of homemade salads and desserts. Lee's traditional menu has been carried on since 1986 when three former Park High School friends (John Henes, Steve Hurley and Jim Dobbs) purchased one of their favorite places to eat to keep it thriving.

