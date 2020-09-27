Best Daycare: Little Saints Child Care

First place: Little Saints Child Care, 4021 Spring St., Racine, 262-687-8615

Second place: St. Edward's Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., Racine

Third place: SC Johnson Childcare Center, 1525 Howe St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The quality of Little Saints Child Care is built on relationships among children, parents, staff and the community.

At Little Saints, child safety always comes first, every day, within its age appropriate focus on child development spanning multiple domains of learning like social/emotional confidence, literacy and numeracy through play, respect for diversity and inclusion, and progressive independence on the way to lifelong learning and success.

At the heights of professional development in the industry, Little Saints Child Care staff acquires continuous credentials of achievement in all variety of strengths through in-person, online and peer-review training.