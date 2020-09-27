 Skip to main content
Best Daycare: Little Saints Child Care
Journal Times' readers chose Little Saints Child Care as the Best Daycare.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

First place: Little Saints Child Care, 4021 Spring St., Racine, 262-687-8615

Second place: St. Edward's Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., Racine

Third place: SC Johnson Childcare Center, 1525 Howe St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The quality of Little Saints Child Care is built on relationships among children, parents, staff and the community.

At Little Saints, child safety always comes first, every day, within its age appropriate focus on child development spanning multiple domains of learning like social/emotional confidence, literacy and numeracy through play, respect for diversity and inclusion, and progressive independence on the way to lifelong learning and success.

At the heights of professional development in the industry, Little Saints Child Care staff acquires continuous credentials of achievement in all variety of strengths through in-person, online and peer-review training.

Most recently, Little Saints is incorporating remote learning supports for its working families with school-age children, who will soon be armed with Chrome Books and hot spots, as well as continuing its face-to-masked-face instruction among 20 of RUSD's 4K students.

We are humbly grateful for the four-peat recognition of the annual best in Racine County daycare.

