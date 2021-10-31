Best Day Care: Tiny Tot University

Tiny Tot University, 2722 Northbridge Drive, Racine, 262-989-6061, childcarecenter.us/provider_detail/tiny_tot_university_racine_wi
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
I focus on a safe, loving, learning environment. Finding good childcare isn't easy for parents, so my goal is to help them feel comfortable leaving their children with me. I am on my second generation of children in my care and have learned so much along the way. Continuing my education is important because there are always new things to learn and things to review. Being part of YoungStar has helped me focus on giving good quality childcare and ensure the children have the tools to develop skills and be successful in life. We just added a new outdoor learning area to add some extra fun to our day in any kind of weather.
How long have you be doing this?
Twenty-nine years in family childcare. Thirty-four years in the childcare field.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
I couldn't succeed without my family! In family childcare, you really need to have your whole family on board. They have to follow the state rules and enjoy kids taking over their home. I was fortunate to have my family work on large daycare projects and help on a daily basis. I also couldn't succeed without the support of my daycare parents. It is important to have a good relationship with the parents, so their children can reach goals and have their best day ever!
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Growing up, I wanted to be a teacher. I started out in childcare and loved it, so I continued in the field. I found success by opening my own program, forming great relationships with the parents and learning all I could about child development. There is so much to learn about children and helping them develop. These are very important years!
What's next?
I plan to continue in childcare until I retire, hopefully not for many years. For those that know me know I hope to have my grandchildren here one day.