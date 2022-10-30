Best Day Care: St. Edward Child Development Center

St. Edwards Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., Racine, 262-636-8051, facebook.com/stedwardscdc

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Little Saints Child Care Center, 4021 Spring St., Mount Pleasant

Mother's Day Out, 212 11th St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have been a nationally accredited center since 2017. We believe in providing the highest quality care and peace of mind to families in Racine County.

How long have you been doing this?

Twenty-three years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

This couldn't be possible without our amazing teachers and their commitment and dedication to the children and families at St. Edwards CDC. We also appreciate the wonderful families who entrust us with their children's care and education.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

As a ministry of St. Edwards Parish, the primary mission of St. Edwards Child Development Center is to live up to its motto of "Where Faith and Families Come First!" by providing high-quality early childhood education and care that supports families as active participants in their child's lives and reinforces faith-based principles.