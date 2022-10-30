 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Customer Service: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Molly Michel

Co-owner Molly Michel pours a beer for a customer at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

 HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Educators Credit Union, 1326 Willow Road, Mount Pleasant

RE/MAX Newport Elite, 1020 West Blvd., Racine

 

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden strives to make every visit a memorable one through outstanding customer service.

Their motto of “Make Room For Friends” begins with the FCBG staff and extends throughout the entire beer garden. Whether it’s helping select a beer, cleaning a table or arranging a group outing, the FCBG staff is always on top of their game to take outstanding care of their customers.

People are also reading…

“Our entire staff prides ourselves on making sure that every customer has the best time possible from the moment they arrive to when they head home for the night,” said co-owner Ken Michel.

