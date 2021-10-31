Best Customer Service: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

Hometown Favorites

Chick-fil-A

Tech Force IT

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden lives by the motto “Make Room for Friends” and that attitude starts right at the service window. Every customer is greeted with genuine enthusiasm because besides serving up great beer, it’s the attitude that the beer comes with genuine community kinship that makes the FCBG unique.

You’ll find a friendly face at the window, a conversation waiting for you at the tables and an open seat available for those who need one.

“Our service standard is ingrained in those who work at the FCBG and their attitude permeates the beer garden with the welcoming tone you’d find in a good friend’s backyard,” said co-owner Molly Michel.

How long have you be doing this?

Since 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0