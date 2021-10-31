Best Contractor: Top Notch Contracting & Remodeling, LLC

Top Notch Contracting & Remodeling, LLC, 1600 Layard Ave., Racine, 262-488-4425, topnotchcontractingwi.com

Hometown Favorites

Affordable Tree Care, 3201 County Road H, Sturtevant

Chris Tarwid Contracting, 2417 Summit Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our passion for the work we do and our commitment to excellence keeps us the best contractor in Racine. We under promise and over deliver.

How long have you be doing this?

Twenty-three years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

My fiancé, family and friends.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I started building things at a young age and realized I was good at it.

What's next?

Continue on the same path we’ve been on. Continue to carry out the outstanding track record we have.

