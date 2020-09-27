Best Contractor: Top Notch Contracting & Remodeling and Affordable Tree Care

Top Notch Contracting offers affordable pricing with accurate estimates. Our knowledge of building trends and materials allows us to provide our customers with a vision for their project.

Top Notch Contracting is dedicated to customer satisfaction and continues to provide Racine and the surrounding areas with great service and quality workmanship.

Affordable Tree Care

Now more than ever we realize how much everyone's yards have become their personal sanctuaries and how important trees are to their space.

We take pride in doing quality work and cleanup, so every customer is satisfied.

We started our business in 1992 and have grown through referrals and repeat business. From the first contact with our company through the completion of the job, our staff is personable, responds quickly, pays attention to detail and goes out of their way to be helpful.

Affordable Tree Care offers a variety of products and services including: Certified arborists, insect and disease control, crane removals, trimming, seasoned firewood, colored and natural mulch and new tree planting. We handle emergency storm work promptly to minimize disruption to our customers' lives and property.