Best Contractor: Top Notch Contracting & Remodeling and Affordable Tree Care

Tied for First place: Top Notch Contracting & Remodeling, 1510 Yout St., Racine, 262-488-4425, topnotchcontractingwi.com
Tied for First place: Affordable Tree Care, 3201 Highway H, Sturtevant, 262-681-3021, affordabletreecare4u.com
Third place: Hometown Garage Door Repair LLC
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Top Notch Contracting & Remodeling
After five years in business and winning Best of Racine in 2019, Dan Kasabian, owner of Top Notch Contracting has never been busier.
Top Notch provides services such as, but not limited to, bathroom and kitchen remodels, roof repair and replacement, flooring installations, deck construction and basement remodels.
Our customers, both new and repeat, tell us we do exceptional, quality work with attention to detail. Our crew is friendly, prompt, professional and respectful of our customer's property.
Top Notch Contracting offers affordable pricing with accurate estimates. Our knowledge of building trends and materials allows us to provide our customers with a vision for their project.
Top Notch Contracting is dedicated to customer satisfaction and continues to provide Racine and the surrounding areas with great service and quality workmanship.
Affordable Tree Care
Now more than ever we realize how much everyone's yards have become their personal sanctuaries and how important trees are to their space.
We take pride in doing quality work and cleanup, so every customer is satisfied.
We started our business in 1992 and have grown through referrals and repeat business. From the first contact with our company through the completion of the job, our staff is personable, responds quickly, pays attention to detail and goes out of their way to be helpful.
Affordable Tree Care offers a variety of products and services including: Certified arborists, insect and disease control, crane removals, trimming, seasoned firewood, colored and natural mulch and new tree planting. We handle emergency storm work promptly to minimize disruption to our customers' lives and property.
Tight areas, wires, hazardous trees and lot clearing are no problem for our very experienced staff. We work with homeowners, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations.
We are grateful for another busy season and appreciate our customers’ loyalty, dedication and patience. Affordable Tree Care’s services are in high demand. There may be a little wait at times yet ask around we are definitely worth it.
