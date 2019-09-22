Top Notch Contracting

Nick Clark of Top Notch Contracting works on a bathroom vanity. The firm, which started in 2015, was voted Best Contractor/Handyman in Racine for 2019 by Journal Times' readers. 

 Courtesy of Top Notch Contracting

First place: Top Notch Contracting, 1510 Yout St., Racine

Second place: Revival Painting LLC, 1807 Coach House Ct., Racine

Third place: Affordable Tree Care, 3201 Highway H, Sturtevant

*****

After swinging a hammer for other people for years, Dan Kasabian decided to start his own contracting company. He didn’t realize how much work it would be to be the boss.

“Lots of phone calls, lots of paperwork, lots of late nights,” he said with a laugh. “I kind of miss just working.”

Unfortunately for Kasabian, his company — Top Notch Contracting — keeps getting work and glowing customer reviews. Now it’s been voted Best Contractor/Handyman in Racine by Journal Times’ readers.

Kasabian started the company in 2015 with one other worker. Together, they took on any job they could find, from remodeling bathrooms, repairing roofs, creating kitchens, installing new floors, security and entertainment equipment, to building decks.

“We pretty much do anything and everything. We’re pretty much a one-stop shop for whatever you need done,” he said. “I especially like doing some the more detailed bathroom and kitchen work.”

Business has kept growing and now Kasabian has a crew of five to handle the workload.

“I think customers like us because of our promptness, our follow-through and our pricing,” he said. “I have heard our pricing is pretty fair and our work is quality.”

Kasabian can see getting more business and hiring more workers in the future. Then again, that might mean more paperwork for him.

“With our call volume increasing and the word of mouth spreading, the potential is there. Finding workers is a challenge, but I have a pretty good crew right now,” he said. “For me, more work might mean more running around. But more work is more work.”

— Mark Feldmann

