Best College/University: University of Wisconsin-Parkside

University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers, 262-595-2345, uwp.edu

HOMETOWN FAVORITE

Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St., Racine

