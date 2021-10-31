Best Coin Shop: American Coin

American Coin, 4625 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-637-7766

Hometown Favorites

Heritage Coin Sales, 10503 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have a variety of different coins and silver and gold to hold many interests.

How long have you been doing this?

Since 1970.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

My husband. He is a man of much knowledge in coins and bullion.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I worked with my brother-in-law in the coin business as a teenager and took it from there. My husband Bill also collected coins while being a paperboy.

What's next?

We will continue doing business until one of us retires. No Plans on retiring anytime soon, but if and when we do, we would like to travel and spend time with our kids and grandkids.

