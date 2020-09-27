 Skip to main content
Best Cleaning Service: Busy Bee Complete Carpet Care
Best Cleaning Service: Busy Bee Complete Carpet Care

Jacob Anderson, left, and his father, John Anderson, run Busy Bee Complete Carpet Care. The business was voted Best Cleaning Service by readers of The Journal Times.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

First place: Busy Bee Complete Carpet Care, 312 S. Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, 262-939-2500, busybeecarpetcleaning.com

Second place: Merry Maids, 7600 75th St., Suite 117, Kenosha

Third place: Linda's Cleaning Service, 7735 Michna Road, Caledonia

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have served Racine County for over 32 years, both residential and commercial sites.

Our aim is to perform high quality work at a reasonable price, and we strive to do the best job possible.

Our attitude is we don't work for ourselves, but we work for each and every customer. Customer satisfaction is our top priority.

We feel being professional and doing a great cleaning job keeps our customers coming back.

