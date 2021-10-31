Best Cleaning Service: Busy Bee Cleaning, LLC

Busy Bee Cleaning, LLC, 1718 Layard Ave., Racine, 262-884-3537, busybeecarpetcleaning.com
Hometown Favorites
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We take pride in using the best available products, including top notch degreasers for tough stain removal in carpets. We now specialize in tile/grout cleaning, laminate floor cleaning, garage floor cleaning and artificial turf.
How long have you be doing this?
Business established in 1988.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
My uncle (Bob Hugasian) for the name Busy Bee and the idea in the year 1988 — along with my father (John) for starting the business from scratch and building a very good clientele. Also my brother, Jonathan, has been great with expansion of business with tile cleaning and hotel cleaning. And much gratitude to my mom (Linda) for all the years of bookkeeping.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
A lot of the success comes from great customers my dad had been doing work for until he retired in 2020. One of the biggest ways in being successful is making sure that customers keep on using us every time they need any of our services. Quality work at every house and business.
What's next?
To keep on doing the best work in Racine, plus surrounding areas. We now clean numerous hotels and will travel around the state and to other states (within reason) for larger commercial work.