 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Church Festival: Greek Fest

  • 0
Greek Wines

Pictured left to right: Diona McGuire, Georgia Golfinopoulos and Christopher Galetsis show off a selection of Greek wines at Greek Fest on June 25.

 Alex Rodriguez

Greek Fest, Kimissis Tis Theotokou Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, Racine

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine

St. Rita Parish, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News