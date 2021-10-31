Best Church Festival: Greek Fest

We couldn't succeed without the help of our church members and the many volunteers and friends from the community.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

The festival began in 1965 and has grown exponentially with the generations of the same families, new members and friends who work tirelessly. Our friends and neighbors in the community appreciate and love all our homemade food and how we try to have something for everyone to enjoy.

What's next?

Thank you Racine for remembering us! Hope to see you next summer June 24, 25 and 26, 2022.

