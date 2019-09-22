Best Chiropractor: Daniels Chiropractic

First place: Daniels Chiropractic Office, 2609 Rapids Drive, Racine
Second place: Chiropractic Care Center, 6218 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Third place: Mount Pleasant Chiropractic and Rehab, 5332 Spring St., Mount Pleasant
*****
Daniels Chiropractic Office has been in business for more than 70 years.
Dr. John Daniels, who currently works as a chiropractor with his father, Dr. Dan Daniels, and his uncle Dr. Don Daniels, said the business was founded by his grandfather, Dr. John S. Daniels, in 1948.
Since then, the family has been offering chiropractic services to the greater Racine community, aiming to provide a warm, friendly inviting, family-like atmosphere to clients.
“The most important thing is that we serve our patients,” Dr. John Daniels said. “We try to do everything we can to help them feel, move and live a little bit better. We personally tailor treatments and care so patients really feel cared for in our practice.”
This past year, Daniels Chiropractic Office hired a new doctor, Dr. Edward Lockhart. While he’s not technically part of the family, Daniels said, the staff has unofficially “adopted him.”
Daniels credits the office’s success to a “phenomenal” support team who he said work hard to support patients.
“It’s always a great honor to win because there are a lot of really great chiropractors in town,” Daniels said. “We always feel blessed when patients choose us when there are so many great options out there. We’re very honored to be chosen and excited. We always want to continue to strive to be better and help people.”
