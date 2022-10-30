Best Chiropractor: Daniels Chiropractic

Daniels Chiropractic Office, 2609 Rapids Drive, Racine, 262-638-9999, danielsdc.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Mt. Pleasant Chiropractic & Rehab, 5332 Spring St., Mount Pleasant

Advanced Care Specialists, 6211 Durand Ave., Suite 100, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have the best team you could ask for. We partner with our patients to create a personalized plan to help them achieve their goals - it's about them, not us! We have a professional and relaxed atmosphere to help our patients feel at ease getting the treatment they need. We genuinely want everyone to feel, move and live better.

How long have you been doing this?

Since 1948

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our entire team, from our part-time cleaning team, front desk and therapy team members, to insurance specialists, leaders and doctors. Every person on our team helps us help our patients feel, move, and live better.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

It all started in 1948 with Dr. Don and Dr. Dan's dad, Dr. John Daniels. He set the precedent for giving high-quality care and helping patients feel, move and live better.

What's next?

We are excited that we have recovered from the pandemic and have resumed normal business operations. We continue to focus on adding technology to make it an easy and convenient experience for our patients; this includes online scheduling along with 2-way texting for scheduling and communication with our office. We have also implemented compliant self-pay discounts to ensure affordable healthcare for uninsured and underinsured patients. We continue to develop ways to be transparent with care costs before someone commits to a treatment plan and educate patients on the complexity of their insurance. Health care continues to have compliance challenges and cost crunches. Through these challenges, we are committed to making sure we deliver high-quality care and empower our team to help our patients. We look forward to continuing to help the Racine community feel, move, and live better.