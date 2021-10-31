Best Chiropractor: Daniels Chiropractic Office

Daniels Chiropractor Office, 2609 Rapids Drive, Racine, 262-638-9999, danielsdc.com
Hometown Favorites
Mt Pleasant Chiropractic & Rehab, 5332 Spring St., Racine
Brown Family Chiropractic, 6232 Bankers Road, Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We have the best team you could ask for. We partner with our patients to create a personalized plan to help them achieve their goals — it's about them, not us! We have a professional and relaxed atmosphere to help our patients feel at ease getting the treatment they need. We genuinely want everyone to feel, move and live better.
How long have you be doing this?
Since 1948.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our entire team, from our part time cleaning team, front desk and therapy team members, to insurance specialists, leaders and doctors. Every person on our team helps us help our patients feel, move and live better.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
It all started in 1948 with Dr. Don and Dr. Dan's dad, Dr. John Daniels. He set the precedent for giving high quality care and helping patients feel, move and live better. To read the rest of our story, visit danielsdc.com/our-history.
What's next?
We are continuing to recover from the COVID pandemic and welcoming new team members to our team. The pandemic has limited our hours and we want to expand them back to normal. We have a rigorous hiring process and we want to ensure people hold our core values: be better together by being curious, caring, honest, engaged and humble, and have fun while you're doing it. These values aren't just words on a page, but what we live by every day. Our team has said it makes Daniels a shame free place to work, where you can enjoy what you do, be challenged and grow in a high-quality, cross-functional team environment.