Best Chiropractor: Chiropractic Care Center Racine

First place: Chiropractic Care Center Racine, 6218 Washington Ave., Suite A, Mount Pleasant, 262-321-0208, chiropracticcarecenterracine.com

Second place: Daniels Chiropractic Office, 2609 Rapids Drive, Racine

Third place: Mount Pleasant Chiropractic & Rehab, 5332 Spring St., Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Being a smaller office allows us the benefit of being able to really focus on our patient's individual needs. We provide treatment plans that are individualized to the goals and needs of the patient.

Having the ability to show our patients that we genuinely care about their needs whether that means making a nervous patient feel comfortable and secure knowing they made the right choice by coming to us. This could be helping a new mother with a colicky baby or by having a flexible schedule allowing us to make sure we can tailor to specific times when a patient needs us, which includes same day appointments when available.