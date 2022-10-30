 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Cheese Curds: Culver's

Culver's

Culver's cheese curds paired with a double deluxe and medium concrete mixer. 

Culver's, 5801 21st St., Mount Pleasant, 262-633-4170; 4542 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-583-0041, 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, 262-884-1112; culvers.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Joey's Yardarm, 920 Erie St., Racine

A&W Restaurants, 13520 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We strive to make sure that every guest that chooses Culver's leaves happy

How long have you been doing this?

We have been proudly serving Racine County since 1997

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our hard-working employees make sure our loyal customers get the service they expect day in and day out.

