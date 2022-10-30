Best Cheese Curds: Culver's

Culver's, 5801 21st St., Mount Pleasant, 262-633-4170; 4542 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-583-0041, 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, 262-884-1112; culvers.com
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We strive to make sure that every guest that chooses Culver's leaves happy
How long have you been doing this?
We have been proudly serving Racine County since 1997
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our hard-working employees make sure our loyal customers get the service they expect day in and day out.