Best Cheese Curds and Best Ice cream/Frozen treats: Culver's
Culver's

First place: Culver's, 5801 21st St., Racine, 262-633-4170

Best Cheese Curds

Second place: A&W Restaurants, 13520 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

Third place: Dunk’s Public House, 3207 Washington Ave., Racine

Best Ice cream/Frozen treats

Second place: Dairy Queen, 7106 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Third place: Sugar Shack Sweet Shop, 530 Monument Square, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our Culver's team strives to provide hot, made-to-order food and fresh frozen custard to our guests.

In these uncertain times, we want to ensure each and every guest receives quick, consistent service with a smile.

We genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver's leaves happy.

