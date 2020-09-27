Best Cheese Curds and Best Ice cream/Frozen treats: Culver's

First place: Culver's, 5801 21st St., Racine, 262-633-4170
Best Cheese Curds
Second place: A&W Restaurants, 13520 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
Third place: Dunk’s Public House, 3207 Washington Ave., Racine
Best Ice cream/Frozen treats
Second place: Dairy Queen, 7106 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Third place: Sugar Shack Sweet Shop, 530 Monument Square, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our Culver's team strives to provide hot, made-to-order food and fresh frozen custard to our guests.
In these uncertain times, we want to ensure each and every guest receives quick, consistent service with a smile.
We genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver's leaves happy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!