Best CBD Store: Your CBD Store
Best CBD Store: Your CBD Store

Your CBD Store

Your CBD Store credits their trained staff for being voted Best CBD Store by Journal Times' readers.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

First place: Your CBD Store, 4900 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 262-456-6751, cbdrx4u.com

Second place: Cosmic Corner, 335 Main St., Racine

Third place: Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We are a high quality CBD store. We offer a comfortable and inviting environment where guests can learn about CBD, try samples and feel empowered to make a confident choice on the best cannabinol formulation option for them.

Our philosophy is to start with our customers by listening and educating in an interactive environment at our store. We provide a red carpet customer service experience spending on average 20 minutes with each customer who walks through the door. Complimentary samples are available matched with educational presentations of the product.

Our well trained staff is available to answer questions to the best of their ability.

Recently, we have been USDA approved. We are the number one brick and mortar retailer in the world. We strive on quality and transparency of our product.

Our product is third party lab tested. If you’re curious about CBD stop by Your CBD Store Racine. I dare you to try ours.

