Best CBD Store: Your CBD Store

Your CBD Store — Racine, WI, 4900 Spring St., No. 103, Racine, 262-456-6751, cbdrx4u.com
Hometown Favorites
Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square, Racine
Cosmic Corner, 335 Main St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We don't just sell CBD, we offer a science-based experience in wellness. We are the number one Brick and Motar retailer in the world. We are a plant science industry. We are always studying the minor cannabinoids in the plant to see what helps with CBD and many more minor cannabinoids. We meet you at the door and give the red carpet treatment. You talk, we listen. Then we give you what meets your needs. We strive on health and wellness with our customers. Let us change your life one drop at a time.
How long have you be doing this?
Three years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Sun Med the manufacturer of our product. We wouldn't be where we are today without my outstanding employees.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
I have back issues including two perforated disks as well as herniated disks. I also have Chiari malformation and Luekemia. Without Sun Med I'd be in a different health situation than I am.
What's next?
Sun Med is constantly growing and researching new products. We just introduced our new Weight Loss Trim products with clinical data showing 18 pounds, six inches and 08 BMI.